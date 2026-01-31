Armis Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Armis. Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing access to industrial devices and PLCs will get the most from Armis Secure Remote Access because it actually understands OT protocols instead of treating them as afterthoughts. The tool supports PROFINET and Modbus natively alongside standard RDP and SSH, eliminating the dangerous practice of opening multiple firewall ports to legacy equipment. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control) means access decisions are tied to who you are, not just what network you're on, which matters when your users are scattered across sites and your OT environment can't tolerate failed authentication loops. Skip this if you're running a purely IT-focused remote access program or need tight integration with your existing privileged access management stack; Armis is purpose-built for OT complexity, not IT simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
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Common questions about comparing Armis Secure Remote Access vs Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust for your zero trust network access needs.
Armis Secure Remote Access: Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-driven access policies for OT assets, Granular access controls for PLCs and industrial devices, Secure connectivity without opening multiple firewall ports..
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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