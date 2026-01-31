Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

Dragos Platform Asset Visibility: OT asset discovery and inventory platform for industrial environments. built by Dragos. Core capabilities include Automated passive-first asset discovery and classification, Real-time asset inventory with continuous updates, Deep packet inspection of 600+ industrial protocols..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.