Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..

Dragos Platform Asset Visibility: OT asset discovery and inventory platform for industrial environments. built by Dragos. Core capabilities include Automated passive-first asset discovery and classification, Real-time asset inventory with continuous updates, Deep packet inspection of 600+ industrial protocols..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.