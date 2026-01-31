Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. Dragos Platform Asset Visibility is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Dragos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams drowning in unmanaged medical device sprawl need Armis Centrix because it actually finds what you don't know is there, then tells you which devices actually matter for patient safety. Passive discovery across unagented devices combined with patient-centric risk prioritization covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM without requiring network cooperation or device access, which is critical when you're managing legacy ventilators and infusion pumps alongside IT assets. Skip this if your organization wants one platform handling both OT and IT vulnerabilities end-to-end; Centrix prioritizes visibility and continuous monitoring over remediation workflow integration, so you'll still need separate patch management for the devices it surfaces.
Dragos Platform Asset Visibility
Mid-market and enterprise industrial operations teams need asset discovery that actually handles legacy protocols and modern IIoT devices in the same scan, which Dragos Platform Asset Visibility does through passive-first collection and deep packet inspection across 600+ OT protocols. The weekly Knowledge Packs ensure your vulnerability priorities don't drift as new CVEs hit industrial stacks, and the Now/Next/Never framework beats generic CVSS scoring for ops that can't patch a PLC on Tuesday. Skip this if you're running mostly IT infrastructure or need point-in-time compliance reporting; Dragos is built for continuous OT monitoring and assumes you'll actually act on what it finds.
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance
OT asset discovery and inventory platform for industrial environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security vs Dragos Platform Asset Visibility for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..
Dragos Platform Asset Visibility: OT asset discovery and inventory platform for industrial environments. built by Dragos. Core capabilities include Automated passive-first asset discovery and classification, Real-time asset inventory with continuous updates, Deep packet inspection of 600+ industrial protocols..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security differentiates with Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison. Dragos Platform Asset Visibility differentiates with Automated passive-first asset discovery and classification, Real-time asset inventory with continuous updates, Deep packet inspection of 600+ industrial protocols.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. Dragos Platform Asset Visibility is developed by Dragos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security and Dragos Platform Asset Visibility serve similar Medical Device Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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