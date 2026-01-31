Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Balbix Vulnerability Management: AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation. built by Balbix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time asset and attack surface visibility, AI-powered vulnerability risk prioritization, Detection of misconfigurations, failed controls, and EOL systems..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.