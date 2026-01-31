Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..

UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.