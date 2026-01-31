Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by UncommonX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams drowning in unmanaged medical device sprawl need Armis Centrix because it actually finds what you don't know is there, then tells you which devices actually matter for patient safety. Passive discovery across unagented devices combined with patient-centric risk prioritization covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM without requiring network cooperation or device access, which is critical when you're managing legacy ventilators and infusion pumps alongside IT assets. Skip this if your organization wants one platform handling both OT and IT vulnerabilities end-to-end; Centrix prioritizes visibility and continuous monitoring over remediation workflow integration, so you'll still need separate patch management for the devices it surfaces.
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to see what's actually connected to their network will find UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management's agentless approach cuts through the noise without deployment friction. Its passive integration with NetFlow and syslog means you get visibility without agents to manage, and the NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage reflects a tool purpose-built for asset inventory and risk correlation rather than incident response. Skip this if you need continuous threat detection or behavioral analytics; UncommonX excels at telling you what you own and which assets matter, not what those assets are currently doing.
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security vs UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security differentiates with Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is developed by UncommonX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security and UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management serve similar Medical Device Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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