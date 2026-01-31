Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams drowning in unmanaged medical device sprawl need Armis Centrix because it actually finds what you don't know is there, then tells you which devices actually matter for patient safety. Passive discovery across unagented devices combined with patient-centric risk prioritization covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM without requiring network cooperation or device access, which is critical when you're managing legacy ventilators and infusion pumps alongside IT assets. Skip this if your organization wants one platform handling both OT and IT vulnerabilities end-to-end; Centrix prioritizes visibility and continuous monitoring over remediation workflow integration, so you'll still need separate patch management for the devices it surfaces.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis
Manufacturing and utilities teams flying blind on OT/IoT asset inventory should start with Armis Threat Detection and Analysis because passive discovery actually works without disrupting operational networks, a hard requirement that active-only scanners violate. The platform maps assets to CVEs and control gaps across NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, giving you a risk-ranked inventory instead of a spreadsheet; deployment is cloud-native, so you're not managing another appliance. Skip this if your OT environment is heavily air-gapped or you need deep forensics and response automation; Armis excels at visibility and threat detection, not incident playbooks.
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance
OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security vs Armis Threat Detection and Analysis for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security differentiates with Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison. Armis Threat Detection and Analysis differentiates with Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is developed by Armis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security and Armis Threat Detection and Analysis serve similar Medical Device Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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