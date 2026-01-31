Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Starbase is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Security teams operating in environments with poorly mapped third-party integrations and external dependencies should start with Starbase; its graph-based relationship mapping catches attack surface blind spots that traditional asset inventories miss entirely. The free pricing model means you can validate whether unmapped service connections are actually your problem before committing budget. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflow automation; Starbase excels at discovery and relationship visualization, not at telling you which assets to fix first.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs Starbase for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Starbase is open-source with 356 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and Starbase serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is Commercial while Starbase is Free, Starbase is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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