Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. Starbase is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Security teams operating in environments with poorly mapped third-party integrations and external dependencies should start with Starbase; its graph-based relationship mapping catches attack surface blind spots that traditional asset inventories miss entirely. The free pricing model means you can validate whether unmapped service connections are actually your problem before committing budget. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflow automation; Starbase excels at discovery and relationship visualization, not at telling you which assets to fix first.
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Visibility vs Starbase for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. Starbase is open-source with 356 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Visibility and Starbase serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Absolute Visibility is Commercial while Starbase is Free, Starbase is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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