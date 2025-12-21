Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..

Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.