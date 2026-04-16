Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ApexaiQ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ApexaiQ. Starbase is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams operating in environments with poorly mapped third-party integrations and external dependencies should start with Starbase; its graph-based relationship mapping catches attack surface blind spots that traditional asset inventories miss entirely. The free pricing model means you can validate whether unmapped service connections are actually your problem before committing budget. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflow automation; Starbase excels at discovery and relationship visualization, not at telling you which assets to fix first.
Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform.
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing ApexaiQ vs Starbase for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..
Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ApexaiQ is developed by ApexaiQ. Starbase is open-source with 356 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ApexaiQ and Starbase serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: ApexaiQ is Commercial while Starbase is Free, Starbase is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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