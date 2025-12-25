Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec AppViz is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by AlgoSec. Starbase is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.
Security teams operating in environments with poorly mapped third-party integrations and external dependencies should start with Starbase; its graph-based relationship mapping catches attack surface blind spots that traditional asset inventories miss entirely. The free pricing model means you can validate whether unmapped service connections are actually your problem before committing budget. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflow automation; Starbase excels at discovery and relationship visualization, not at telling you which assets to fix first.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec AppViz vs Starbase for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..
Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec AppViz is developed by AlgoSec. Starbase is open-source with 356 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec AppViz and Starbase serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visualization. Key differences: AlgoSec AppViz is Commercial while Starbase is Free, Starbase is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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