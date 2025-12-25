AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.