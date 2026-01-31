Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud and SaaS sprawl need NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for its agentless discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments without requiring infrastructure changes. The platform maps asset relationships and correlates vulnerabilities to control gaps, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most teams skip. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; the real value unlocks when you have fragmented cloud tenants and shadow SaaS nobody's tracking.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM): CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) differentiates with Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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