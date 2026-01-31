Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM): CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.