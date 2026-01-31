Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud and SaaS sprawl need NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for its agentless discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments without requiring infrastructure changes. The platform maps asset relationships and correlates vulnerabilities to control gaps, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most teams skip. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; the real value unlocks when you have fragmented cloud tenants and shadow SaaS nobody's tracking.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM): CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) differentiates with Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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