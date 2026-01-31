Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Axonius Unified Device Observability: Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.