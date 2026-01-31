Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Rapid7 Surface Command: Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.