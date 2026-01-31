Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Rapid7 Surface Command is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should start with Surface Command; its continuous discovery and blast radius analysis actually tells you which exposed assets matter instead of dumping thousands of findings on your backlog. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions within NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset inventory tied directly to risk context rather than separate tools fighting over the same data. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; Surface Command's value multiplier is in organizations where assets spawn faster than traditional scans can track them.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs Rapid7 Surface Command for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
Rapid7 Surface Command: Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. Rapid7 Surface Command differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. Rapid7 Surface Command is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and Rapid7 Surface Command serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox