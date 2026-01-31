Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..

Rapid7 Surface Command: Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.