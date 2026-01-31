Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Radiant Agentic AI is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Radiant Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Security teams drowning in alert volume need Radiant Agentic AI because its AI triage actually closes the investigation loop with one-click executable response, not just prioritization theater. The platform covers 100 percent of alerts across email, endpoint, identity, network, and cloud with full reasoning transparency, so you're not trusting a black box to kill your incidents. Skip this if your organization needs heavy forensics and recovery workflows; Radiant prioritizes speed through detection and mitigation over the deep post-incident analysis required for complex breach investigations.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Radiant Agentic AI for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Radiant Agentic AI: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging. built by Radiant Security. Core capabilities include Automated AI-powered alert triage and investigation, Transparent reasoning with full traceability for AI decisions, One-click executable response plans..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Radiant Agentic AI differentiates with Automated AI-powered alert triage and investigation, Transparent reasoning with full traceability for AI decisions, One-click executable response plans.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Radiant Agentic AI is developed by Radiant Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Radiant Agentic AI serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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