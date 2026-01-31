Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Radiant Agentic AI: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage, incident response & logging. built by Radiant Security. Core capabilities include Automated AI-powered alert triage and investigation, Transparent reasoning with full traceability for AI decisions, One-click executable response plans..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.