Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Asimily Threat and Response is a commercial cps protection tool by Asimily. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hospital networks, manufacturing floors, and medical device environments need Asimily Threat and Response because it actually understands OT/IoMT anomalies instead of forcing industrial devices into IT detection rules. The platform's FDA recall detection and 100+ threat intelligence sources built specifically for connected medical and industrial assets separate it from generic IoT tools, and automated quarantine with packet capture gives you forensic teeth when incidents happen. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with a handful of IoT endpoints; the OT-specific tuning will feel like overkill.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Asimily Threat and Response for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Asimily Threat and Response differentiates with Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Asimily Threat and Response is developed by Asimily. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Asimily Threat and Response serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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