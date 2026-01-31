Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.