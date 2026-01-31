Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Axonius Software Assets is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Axonius Software Assets because it actually finds unmanaged devices instead of just cataloging the ones you know about. The agentless discovery across managed and unmanaged endpoints cuts through the noise that kills most software inventory projects, and covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, which matters when you're trying to prove asset hygiene to auditors. Skip this if your environment is locked down to fewer than 500 endpoints or you need tight integration with a specific SIEM; Axonius is built for sprawl, not simplicity.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Axonius Software Assets for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Axonius Software Assets differentiates with Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Axonius Software Assets is developed by Axonius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Axonius Software Assets serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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