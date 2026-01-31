Arkose Labs Arkose Titan

SMB and mid-market teams defending against account takeover and credential stuffing will find Arkose Titan's value in its LLM-resistant challenges, which stop AI-powered attacks that standard CAPTCHA defeats in seconds. The platform's coverage of SMS toll fraud and fake account creation blocking means you're not managing fraud detection across five separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or identity federation; Arkose prioritizes real-time attack prevention over identity governance depth.