42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.