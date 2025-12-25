Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see the fastest ROI from Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness because its concierge model actually customizes training to your attack surface instead of shipping generic modules. The vendor's $3M Security Operations Warranty and 24/7 managed team mean you're not just buying software; you're buying accountability for measurable reduction in employee click rates. Skip this if your organization already has mature NIST PR.AT training embedded in onboarding and your phishing rates are sub-3 percent; you'll be paying for managed services you don't need.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.
Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness vs Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness differentiates with Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training differentiates with User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness and Proofpoint Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Security Culture, Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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