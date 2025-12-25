Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see the fastest ROI from Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness because its concierge model actually customizes training to your attack surface instead of shipping generic modules. The vendor's $3M Security Operations Warranty and 24/7 managed team mean you're not just buying software; you're buying accountability for measurable reduction in employee click rates. Skip this if your organization already has mature NIST PR.AT training embedded in onboarding and your phishing rates are sub-3 percent; you'll be paying for managed services you don't need.