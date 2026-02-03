Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..

Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.