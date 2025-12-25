Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see the fastest ROI from Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness because its concierge model actually customizes training to your attack surface instead of shipping generic modules. The vendor's $3M Security Operations Warranty and 24/7 managed team mean you're not just buying software; you're buying accountability for measurable reduction in employee click rates. Skip this if your organization already has mature NIST PR.AT training embedded in onboarding and your phishing rates are sub-3 percent; you'll be paying for managed services you don't need.
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market security teams need KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its simulated phishing campaigns with point-of-failure education actually change user behavior instead of just checking a compliance box. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and DE.CM continuous monitoring across 35 languages with AI-driven personalized recommendations, meaning you can target training to the employees who fail phishing tests rather than blast everyone. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is purely focused on the human layer and deliberately ignores endpoint or network defense.
Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks
Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness vs KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness differentiates with Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training differentiates with Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness and KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Security Culture, Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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