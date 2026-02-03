Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..

KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.