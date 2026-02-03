Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market security teams need KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its simulated phishing campaigns with point-of-failure education actually change user behavior instead of just checking a compliance box. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and DE.CM continuous monitoring across 35 languages with AI-driven personalized recommendations, meaning you can target training to the employees who fail phishing tests rather than blast everyone. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is purely focused on the human layer and deliberately ignores endpoint or network defense.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training differentiates with Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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