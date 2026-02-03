Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market security teams need KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its simulated phishing campaigns with point-of-failure education actually change user behavior instead of just checking a compliance box. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and DE.CM continuous monitoring across 35 languages with AI-driven personalized recommendations, meaning you can target training to the employees who fail phishing tests rather than blast everyone. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is purely focused on the human layer and deliberately ignores endpoint or network defense.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with simulated phishing and content library. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training differentiates with Simulated phishing campaigns with customizable templates, Security awareness training content library in 35 languages, Smart Groups for tailored campaigns based on user behavior.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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