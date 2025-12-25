Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Wazuh is a free extended detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.
Teams running hybrid infrastructure who can't justify a $500K annual XDR bill will find Wazuh's free tier genuinely capable for threat detection and log analysis across endpoints and cloud workloads. The platform handles agent deployment at scale without licensing friction, and it covers NIST Detect functions well enough that most mid-market organizations won't feel the gap. Skip Wazuh if your team needs managed SOC services or hands-off threat hunting; this is a build-it-yourself platform that demands internal ops expertise to tune detection rules and manage alert noise.
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security vs Wazuh for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..
Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security differentiates with AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response. Wazuh differentiates with Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security and Wazuh serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases. Key differences: Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is Commercial while Wazuh is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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