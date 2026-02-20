Arc4dia Snow Sensor: Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-platform endpoint detection and response, Proprietary threat detection algorithms applied to telemetry data, Monitors native binary execution and module loading..

Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.