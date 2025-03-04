Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Wazuh is a free extended detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Teams running hybrid infrastructure who can't justify a $500K annual XDR bill will find Wazuh's free tier genuinely capable for threat detection and log analysis across endpoints and cloud workloads. The platform handles agent deployment at scale without licensing friction, and it covers NIST Detect functions well enough that most mid-market organizations won't feel the gap. Skip Wazuh if your team needs managed SOC services or hands-off threat hunting; this is a build-it-yourself platform that demands internal ops expertise to tune detection rules and manage alert noise.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Wazuh for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Wazuh differentiates with Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation.
AhnLab EDR integrates with AhnLab EPP, AhnLab TIP, AhnLab MDS. Wazuh integrates with VirusTotal, TheHive, PagerDuty. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab EDR and Wazuh serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases. Key differences: AhnLab EDR is Commercial while Wazuh is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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