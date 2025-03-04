AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Wazuh: Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture. Core capabilities include Unified XDR and SIEM in a single agent and platform architecture, Real-time security event correlation and alerting, Active response with on-device remediation..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.