Arcjet is a commercial api security tool by Arcjet. @hapi/crumb is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.
Hapi framework teams who need lightweight CSRF protection without external dependencies should reach for @hapi/crumb; it integrates directly into request lifecycle with minimal configuration overhead. The tool has 170 GitHub stars and sees active maintenance within the hapi ecosystem, signaling real production adoption. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need CSRF defense that works across multiple frameworks; @hapi/crumb is purpose-built for hapi applications and won't generalize.
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arcjet vs @hapi/crumb for your api security needs.
Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..
@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox