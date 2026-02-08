Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.