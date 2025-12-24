42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..

Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.