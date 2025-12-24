42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Arcjet is a commercial api security tool by Arcjet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Arcjet for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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