42Crunch API Protection: API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Runtime content validation based on OpenAPI contracts, Positive security model for API protection, OWASP API Security Top 10 threat detection..

Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.