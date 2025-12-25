Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..

Black Kite Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™): AI-native platform for third-party cyber risk mgmt & vendor assessment. built by Black Kite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vendor cyber risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Real-time high-risk event detection..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.