Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archer Evolv™ is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Archer. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by LogicManager. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling regulatory obligations across multiple jurisdictions should start with Archer Evolv for its horizon scanning that catches regulatory changes before they hit your compliance calendar. The platform covers six distinct risk domains,operational, enterprise, IT, third-party, and resilience,and ties risk exposure directly to financial impact through quantitative modeling, which means your board conversations shift from "we have risks" to "this costs us $2M in exposure." The tradeoff: Archer Evolv prioritizes governance and risk quantification over incident response orchestration, so teams expecting real-time alert triage and playbook automation should look elsewhere.
LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams will get the most from LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software if risk assessment standardization across departments is your bottleneck; the Risk Ripple Analytics engine actually connects siloed risks instead of leaving them as isolated line items. The platform covers GV.RM and ID.RA functions directly, meaning you can operationalize risk appetite statements and feed assessment results back into strategy without manual reconciliation. Skip this if your primary need is third-party risk quantification or if you're still in the "collect spreadsheets" phase and don't have the governance discipline to use a centralized taxonomy.
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Archer Evolv™ vs LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..
LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software: Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archer Evolv™ differentiates with AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software differentiates with Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection.
Archer Evolv™ is developed by Archer. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is developed by LogicManager. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archer Evolv™ and LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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