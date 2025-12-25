Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software: Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.