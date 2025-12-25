Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..

Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.