Archer AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Centralized AI inventory management, EU AI Act compliance alignment, AI risk assessment capabilities..

OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform: Platform for AI governance, privacy, risk, data, and compliance management. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include AI governance across AI lifecycle, Consent and preference management, Data use governance with real-time policy enforcement..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.