AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Archer AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Centralized AI inventory management, EU AI Act compliance alignment, AI risk assessment capabilities..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.