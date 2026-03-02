Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform

Enterprise and mid-market organizations deploying AI models at scale need OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform because it enforces data use policy in real time across the AI lifecycle, not just at audit time. The platform covers 11 of 12 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including organizational context, risk strategy, and supply chain governance, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident management for AI-related compliance violations. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight point solution for a single compliance framework; OneTrust assumes you're managing intersecting obligations across privacy, risk, data governance, and AI regulation simultaneously.