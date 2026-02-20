Arc4dia Snow Sensor: Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-platform endpoint detection and response, Proprietary threat detection algorithms applied to telemetry data, Monitors native binary execution and module loading..

Cyber Crucible Cyber Crucible: Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks. built by Cyber Crucible. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data theft prevention on desktops, servers, and cloud environments, Ransomware encryption blocking without human intervention, Identity theft prevention for tokens, credentials, and keys..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.