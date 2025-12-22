Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds is a commercial container security tool by CYSEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security
DevOps teams shipping containers through hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security because it enforces security gates across the entire pipeline without forcing a rip-and-replace of existing CI/CD workflows. The platform scores 4/4 on NIST Supply Chain Risk Management by scanning at build, validating at deploy, and detecting drift at runtime, eliminating the gap most tools leave between image approval and what actually runs. Skip this if your organization treats container security as a compliance checkbox rather than a continuous practice; Aqua's value compounds with mature DevOps maturity and only frustrates teams still managing ad-hoc deployments.
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds
Enterprise and mid-market teams running sensitive workloads on public clouds need CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds if isolation from cloud provider administrators is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. Hardware root of trust attestation at each VM boot combined with AMD SEV support on EPYC instances means your encryption keys stay genuinely inaccessible to CSP staff, which addresses PR.DS and PR.PS gaps that standard hardening cannot close. This is not for buyers seeking a general-purpose container security layer; ARCA is purpose-built for confidential computing scenarios where the threat model includes your cloud vendor itself.
Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime
Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security vs CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds for your container security needs.
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security: Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks..
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox