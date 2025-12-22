Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security
DevOps teams shipping containers through hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security because it enforces security gates across the entire pipeline without forcing a rip-and-replace of existing CI/CD workflows. The platform scores 4/4 on NIST Supply Chain Risk Management by scanning at build, validating at deploy, and detecting drift at runtime, eliminating the gap most tools leave between image approval and what actually runs. Skip this if your organization treats container security as a compliance checkbox rather than a continuous practice; Aqua's value compounds with mature DevOps maturity and only frustrates teams still managing ad-hoc deployments.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security: Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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