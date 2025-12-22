Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security: Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks..

Banyan Collector: A framework for analyzing container images, running scripts inside containers, and gathering information for static analysis and policy enforcement..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.