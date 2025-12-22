Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Banyan Collector: A framework for analyzing container images, running scripts inside containers, and gathering information for static analysis and policy enforcement..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.