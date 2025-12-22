Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Banyan Collector is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
DevOps and platform teams building container images in CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Banyan Collector because it lets you embed policy enforcement and forensic analysis directly into your build process instead of bolting it on as an external gate. At 287 GitHub stars with active contributions, it has real adoption among teams already comfortable scripting their own tooling. Skip this if your organization needs a polished UI or vendor support; Banyan Collector is a framework, not a managed service, and demands engineering time to wire into your workflow.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
A framework for analyzing container images, running scripts inside containers, and gathering information for static analysis and policy enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Banyan Collector for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Banyan Collector: A framework for analyzing container images, running scripts inside containers, and gathering information for static analysis and policy enforcement..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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