Banyan Collector

DevOps and platform teams building container images in CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Banyan Collector because it lets you embed policy enforcement and forensic analysis directly into your build process instead of bolting it on as an external gate. At 287 GitHub stars with active contributions, it has real adoption among teams already comfortable scripting their own tooling. Skip this if your organization needs a polished UI or vendor support; Banyan Collector is a framework, not a managed service, and demands engineering time to wire into your workflow.