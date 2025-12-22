Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security is a commercial container security tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security
Platform engineering teams managing multiple Kubernetes clusters across development and production need Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security for its runtime visibility that actually catches lateral movement and privilege escalation, not just known CVEs. The platform captures system calls and metadata in real time, scores 8 out of 8 on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, and generates pull requests to remediate misconfigurations directly in your IaC pipeline. Skip this if you're looking for a vulnerability scanner first and runtime protection second; Sysdig prioritizes detecting active threats over inventory management.
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security vs Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security for your container security needs.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..
Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security: Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime visibility for containers and Kubernetes, Threat detection powered by Falco detection rules, Vulnerability prioritization with risk correlation..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security differentiates with Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules. Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security differentiates with Real-time runtime visibility for containers and Kubernetes, Threat detection powered by Falco detection rules, Vulnerability prioritization with risk correlation.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security and Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover Cloud Native, Kubernetes, Runtime Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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