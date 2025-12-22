Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..

Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security: Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime visibility for containers and Kubernetes, Threat detection powered by Falco detection rules, Vulnerability prioritization with risk correlation..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.