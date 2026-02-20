AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security: Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime visibility for containers and Kubernetes, Threat detection powered by Falco detection rules, Vulnerability prioritization with risk correlation..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.