Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security: Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime visibility for containers and Kubernetes, Threat detection powered by Falco detection rules, Vulnerability prioritization with risk correlation..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.