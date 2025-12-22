Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..

Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security: Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.