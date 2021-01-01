DeepKeep AI Red Teaming

Teams shipping GenAI applications into production need DeepKeep Automated AI Red Teaming because it catches prompt injection and jailbreak failures that static code review misses entirely. The platform tests across applications, models, and agents in a single workflow, and its impact-based categorization means you'll spend less time triaging false positives than you would with manual red teaming or generic vulnerability scanners. Skip this if your organization is still in the pilot phase with GenAI; the cost and operational overhead only make sense once you have multiple models or agents in active use.