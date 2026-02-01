Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by TraceSecurity. Argus-SAF is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code fast need Application Security Testing to catch exploitable flaws before they reach production; its static analysis integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so vulnerabilities surface at commit time, not in staging. TraceSecurity's cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead for SMBs and mid-market shops, and the platform covers both PR.PS and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both secure coding practices and risk visibility. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime behavior; static testing finds the hole but doesn't tell you who's actually exploiting it in production.
Mobile security teams responsible for vetting Android applications internally will get the most from Argus-SAF because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in for basic static analysis workflows. The framework surfaces control flow and data flow issues that catch real Android-specific vulnerabilities like insecure intent filters and hardcoded credentials before apps reach production. Skip this if your team needs automated remediation guidance or integration with CI/CD pipelines; Argus-SAF is a analysis engine, not an enforcement tool.
Application security testing product from Trace Security
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Application Security Testing vs Argus-SAF for your static application security testing needs.
Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity. headquartered in United States..
Argus-SAF: Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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