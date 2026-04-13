Development teams shipping code fast need Application Security Testing to catch exploitable flaws before they reach production; its static analysis integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so vulnerabilities surface at commit time, not in staging. TraceSecurity's cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead for SMBs and mid-market shops, and the platform covers both PR.PS and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both secure coding practices and risk visibility. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime behavior; static testing finds the hole but doesn't tell you who's actually exploiting it in production.